A Teenage Girl Falls From Theme Park Ride

A teenage girl avoided serious injuries after dangling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, New York. The girl was on a gondola style ride when she somehow slipped between the safety bar and was dangling about 25 feet above a crowd. Good Samaritans
gathered underneath her and luckily were able to catch her as she plunged to the ground.
The 14-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

