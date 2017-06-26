A Teenage Girl Falls From Theme Park Ride

A teenage girl avoided serious injuries after dangling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, New York. The girl was on a gondola style ride when she somehow slipped between the safety bar and was dangling about 25 feet above a crowd. Good Samaritans

gathered underneath her and luckily were able to catch her as she plunged to the ground.

The 14-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.