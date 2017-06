“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro’s mother, Mary Valastro passed away at the age of 69. Buddy announced on Instagram that his mother’s “battle with ALS has ended.” He wrote that she is no longer suffering and he hopes that “she’s dancing to ‘I Will Survive’ with my dad.”

I was addicted to the show and I’ve visited their shops many times in New Jersey and New York. On one of my stops at their Hoboken store, I had the chance to meet her and she was such a sweetheart.

RIP Mary!