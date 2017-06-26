Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Celebrate Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Keith shared a sweet pic of him and Nicole on Instagram with the caption,”Happy Anniversary Babygirl. Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!” Keith and Nicole married in Sydney, Australia back in 2006.

