“Bachelor in Paradise” Set New Rules and Boundaries for Contestants

With all the drama surrounding “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants who want to hook up must get permission from producers first.

According to TMZ contestants arrived over the weekend and they sat through a 2-hour meeting with lawyers going over all the new rules. If contestants violate the rules, producers can barge in and put a stop to things. In addition, there will also be a two drink max per hour.

The policies come on the heels of a sexual misconduct investigation which concluded there was no wrongdoing between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Olympios, however is still seeking legal options.