“Big Bang Theory” Star Johnny Galecki’s Home Burns to Ground

June 27, 2017 10:12 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: "The Big Bang Theory", acre fire, Big Bang Theory, california, CBS, Fire, house fire, Johnny Galecki, Leonard, Leonard Hofstadter, Santa Margarita, Wild Fires

“Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki’s ranch burned to the ground Monday night in a massive fire 190 miles from L.A. The road is closed for now, so Galecki can’t see if anything could be salvaged in the 1,200 acre fire.  

Galecki tells TMZ, “It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild.”

Thinking of Galecki and those poor people going through this tonight. 

 

