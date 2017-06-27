Congratulations Sam Hunt! Lookie What Happened : )

June 27, 2017 9:48 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Darlene Evans, KISS 999, Montevallo, Sam Hunt, Triple Platinum

Congratulations to Sam Hunt!   Sam’s first full length album… “Montevallo” has sold more than 3 million copies.   In the biz it’s called… Triple Platinum!  : )   It is the best selling debut album for a country artist since 2011.

Sam makes sure that every song meets his fans expectations.  We can’t wait for the new album he’s working on for us.

Sam said….

“It’s flattering to know that people are anxiously awaiting new music. Part of the reason I take more care with the writing process and the recording process and making sure the songs are right because there’s an expectation that they have and I want to meet that.”

Sam will be in concert July 15th at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre with  Maren MorrisChris Janson and Ryan Follese.

I am sooo ready for this concert.  Can’t wait to hear some of his new music.   : )  – Darlene Evans

