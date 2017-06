Michelle Rodriguez celebrated Tuesday’s digital release of “The Fate of the Furious” by ripping into the franchise for how they treat the women of the franchise. She even said she may not return in the next installments.

“Fast & Furious 9” will drop April 19, 2019, while the 10th movie is set to hit theaters April 2, 2021. In addition, a spinoff with The Rock and Jason Statham is also reportedly in development.

Check out her strong message below…