Rascal Flatts Become Wedding Singers For Lucky Newlyweds

June 27, 2017 7:48 AM By U-Turn Laverne
A bride and groom received the surprise of a lifetime from…Rascal Flatts. The newly weds were enjoying their wedding reception at the Sugar Island Barn in Watertown, Wisconsin when the trio walked in. According to a spokesperson for the Barn, a relative of the couple reached out to the group and asked if they could perform at the wedding, they said if they were in town and had time they would try…well they tried and now the happy couple can say that Rascal Flatts serenaded them with, “Bless the Broken Road” on their wedding day.

 

