Ron Bergeron Watchin’ Out For Our Everglades

Looks like all the rain we got earlier this month has caused the water in the Everglades to rise so high something has to be done. The Everglades is considered one of the great biological wonders of the world.

Hometown man Ronnie Bergeron…ambassador for our Everglades…also a FWC commissioner said….

“We have the highest water level ever since records were kept going into the rainy season. This event, if it’s not addressed properly, will have the greatest impact to our wildlife, the environment, the habitat and the plant life that we’ve ever seen.” Mr. B also added… All but a few of the tree islands in the Everglades, which are used by white-tailed deer and other wildlife, including several endangered turtles and snakes, are under water, and the water is too deep for wading birds.

Captain Bill Ferris of Cypress Outdoor Adventures said… “The indigenous turtle nests have drowned in Area 2A.

