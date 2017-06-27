Serena Williams Nude Vanity Fair Cover Drops Amid Controversy With John McEnroe

June 27, 2017 3:24 PM
Looking pretty damn pregnant, and pretty damn pretty, Serena Williams can be found in the traditional pose of famous pregnant celebrities on the cover of ‘Vanity Fair’.

 

All this on the same day she finds herself at the center of controversy when John McEnroe said in an interview that Serena couldn’t beat the men’s tennis player ranked 700th in the world on a consistent basis.  If you listen to the full interview, you’ll have a better understanding of what he was saying so don’t think this video below to full heart just yet.

 

