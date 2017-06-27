TSA Stops 20lb Lobster At Boston Airport

TSA Agents at Boston Logan International say a 20-pound live lobster came through Terminal C this past weekend. Yes! A live lobster was in a passenger’s checked luggage. According to TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy, the TSA doesn’t prohibit transporting lobsters. McCarthy did go on to say that the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

