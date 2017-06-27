TSA Stops 20lb Lobster At Boston Airport

June 27, 2017 8:21 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Boston Logan International Airport, LIVE, Lobster, TSA

TSA Agents at Boston Logan International say a 20-pound live lobster came through Terminal C this past weekend. Yes! A live lobster was in a passenger’s checked luggage. According to TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy, the TSA doesn’t prohibit transporting lobsters. McCarthy did go on to say that the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

