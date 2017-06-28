Gotta Sing Along To This Chris Janson Song At Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Chris Janson will be in concert with Sam Hunt July 15th at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.

Chris wanted us to get a taste of some of his new music before the tour so he released a 5 song EP called…”Fix A Drink EP.” All the songs were written by Chris. He will have a full album out for us by the end of the year.

Figured I would share this one… because we’ve got to learn the words. Chris doesn’t want to compare songs but he is hoping “Fix A Drink” with be this summer’s “Buy Me A Boat.” Soooo…. what do you think? : ) Fix A Drink! : )