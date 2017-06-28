Gotta Sing Along To This Chris Janson Song At Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

June 28, 2017 12:14 PM By Darlene Evans
Chris Janson will be in concert with Sam Hunt July 15th at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.   

Chris wanted us to get a taste of some of his new music before the tour so he released a 5 song EP called…”Fix A Drink EP.”    All the songs were written by Chris.   He will have a full album out for us by the end of the year.

Figured I would share this one… because we’ve got to learn the words.  Chris doesn’t want to compare songs but he is hoping “Fix A Drink” with be this summer’s “Buy Me A Boat.”    Soooo…. what do you think?     : )    Fix A Drink!   : )

Listen Live