Garth Brooks Shares Space Station Selfie

Garth Brooks is having a blast at NASA, no pun intended.

The singer took to social media this afternoon to share a very cool photo of his visit to NASA’s Mission Control in Houston, TX.

“Could this be the longest distance selfie EVER? HA!!!!” Brooks wrote as he shared a photo of himself and wife Trisha Yearwood. In the background is screen featuring what we presume is a live shot of the International Space Station, with astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson.

Check out Garth’s long distance selfie below.