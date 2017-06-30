Hunter Hayes Releases ‘Rescue’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Hunter Hayes has released a new music video “Rescue,” which is the country music star’s first new music release of the year.

In the video, an artist paints behind Hayes as he jams out on the guitar. Fans might hope this track is indicative of an upcoming album, but Hayes reveals he might just be adhering to the “singles model” for the foreseeable future.

“[My new music] doesn’t all have to be released the same way; we’re talking about all different kinds of avenues that I’m super-stoked about,” Hayes told the Washington Post. “Because songs that would have never seen the light of day before will now have a story and a place to go.”

Watch “Rescue” below.