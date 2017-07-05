Brett Eldredge Finds Funny Way to Pick Up Girls

By Abby Hassler

Brett Eldredge looks like he is thoroughly enjoying his beach vacation and learning new tricks about how to pick up his next date. The country star posted a funny video of himself pretending to ask a girl out and pick her up on his SEABOB.

The video begins with Eldredge floating in clear-blue ocean waters on the small sea craft, while he tells an imaginary girl that he will pick her up that evening on his SEABOB. He then speeds off on the machine, but comes back to remind her to wear “that red dress” he loves.

He posted the video with the caption, “This is how I am picking up every date from now on…”

