KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert Returns July 30th!

It’s almost time for the return of the KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert at our brand new location!

The next Undercover Concert will take place on Sunday, July 30th, 2017 at the Casino at Dania Beach.

We’d love to tell you who will be performing.. but we can’t! That’s just the way it works!

We can tell you the headliner will be one of the hottest country stars around.

The last Undercover Concert headliner was Jon Pardi and before that Dustin Lynch , Lee Brice, Gary Allen and Billy Currington. The list goes on and on!

Tickets to the Undercover Concert are some of the most wanted tickets in town, but just like previous years, tickets cannot be bought.

You have to win your way in!

So get ready because the next Undercover Concert of the year is Sunday, July 30th at our new location, The Casino at Dania Beach at Stage 954, the casino’s signature performance venue.