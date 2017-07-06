Miranda Lambert Wants to Eat Chicken Fried Steak with Elvis

By Abby Hassler

If Miranda Lambert could have dinner with anyone from history, the country singer told Cosmopolitan she would want to “eat chicken fried steak and drink a lot” with Elvis.

In the interview, the 33-year-old star revealed her favorite way to celebrate is with Titos (Vodka we assume) and Cheetos and that love is “big” and “worth it.”

The full article will appear in the publication July 11 “country” issue, but in a video promoting the interview, Lambert talked about everything from how she would describe her closet to what Beyoncé song best fits her life (they’re a quite a few it turns out). She also reveals the last thing she Googled, and what Disney princess she wants to be.

Check out the full clip below.