This is a story of Lindsey Costello and Jelani the Gorilla. The pair met last week at the Louisville Zoo. Costello, is a military trainee who decided to spend a day off after 10 months of training to go to the zoo. Costello isn’t allowed to have pets during training and she’s a big animal lover so naturally the zoo seemed like a good idea.

In the pic Costello and Jelani the Gorilla bonded because she kept showing the gorilla videos of baby gorillas on her phone.

This pic is adorable! 🙂