Shania Twain Revealed What’s On Her New Album

Shania Twain’s new album… “Now” will be out September 29th. Shania wrote ALL the songs on the album. Did you know she used 4 different producers? Bet that was pricey.
Shania just released the track listing….
- Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed
- Home Now
- Light of My Life
- Poor Me
- Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl
- More Fun
- I’m Alright
- Roll Me on the River
- We Got Something They Don’t
- You Can’t Buy Love
- Life’s About to Get Good
- Soldier
There will also be a deluxe version of the album with these 4 extra songs on it. : )
- Because of You
- Where Do You Think You’re Going
- Let’s Kiss and Make Up
- All in All
Are you excited to hear Shania’s new album?