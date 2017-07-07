Shania Twain Revealed What’s On Her New Album

July 7, 2017 12:19 PM By Darlene Evans
Now, Shania Twain

Shania Twain’s new album… “Now” will be out September 29th.   Shania wrote ALL the songs on the album.   Did you know she used 4 different producers?   Bet that was pricey.

Shania just released the track listing….

  • Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed
  • Home Now
  • Light of My Life
  • Poor Me
  • Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl
  • More Fun
  • I’m Alright
  • Roll Me on the River
  • We Got Something They Don’t
  • You Can’t Buy Love
  • Life’s About to Get Good
  • Soldier

There will also be a deluxe version of the album with these 4 extra songs on it.  : )

  • Because of You
  • Where Do You Think You’re Going
  • Let’s Kiss and Make Up
  • All in All

Are you excited to hear Shania’s new album?

 

  

Listen Live