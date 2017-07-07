Shania Twain Revealed What’s On Her New Album

Shania Twain’s new album… “Now” will be out September 29th. Shania wrote ALL the songs on the album. Did you know she used 4 different producers? Bet that was pricey.

Shania just released the track listing….

Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed

Home Now

Light of My Life

Poor Me

Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl

More Fun

I’m Alright

Roll Me on the River

We Got Something They Don’t

You Can’t Buy Love

Life’s About to Get Good

Soldier

There will also be a deluxe version of the album with these 4 extra songs on it. : )

Because of You

Where Do You Think You’re Going

Let’s Kiss and Make Up

All in All

Are you excited to hear Shania’s new album?