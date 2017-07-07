The Cheesecake Factory Announced New Flavor to Line of Cheesecakes

July 7, 2017 6:55 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Cake, Celebration Cheesecake, Cheesecake, Cheesecake Factory, Desserts, Funfetti, Funfetti Cake, National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has announced that it’s adding a new flavor to its line of cheesecakes, and it will have funfetti in it!

On July 30, the restaurant will debut the new Celebration Cheesecake which will feature layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse, and is topped with a cream cheese frosting.

The cake is commemorating National Cheesecake Day (July 30) which has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory.

The countdown is on…I love funfetti cake and cheesecake so this is a dream come true for me! 🙂

 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

New Acts Announced For Tequila Bay Music Festival
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live