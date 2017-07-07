The Cheesecake Factory Announced New Flavor to Line of Cheesecakes

The Cheesecake Factory has announced that it’s adding a new flavor to its line of cheesecakes, and it will have funfetti in it!

On July 30, the restaurant will debut the new Celebration Cheesecake which will feature layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse, and is topped with a cream cheese frosting.

The cake is commemorating National Cheesecake Day (July 30) which has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory.

The countdown is on…I love funfetti cake and cheesecake so this is a dream come true for me! 🙂