Krystal Keith, 31-year-old daughter of country music superstar Toby Keith, was nearly killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver on Tuesday.

Krystal shared the news on social media and wrote “Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family.”

Below is a pic Krystal shared of the wrecked Mercedes-Benz SUV. Thank God they are safe!