Will A Miami Marlin Win The Home Run Derby Tonight?

We can all hope so! The Marlins get a bunch of bad press, and some of it is well deserved but tonight at Marlins Park all eyes will be on Marlins power hitters Giancarlo Stanton & Justin Bour as they take on the Home Run Derby.

This is always my favorite part of the All Star Weekend in baseball and love that it is in our backyard and the fact that we have two hometown guys participating in it. The favorite this year might be New York Yankee slugger Aaron Judge though.

Will you be watching? Are you going? Do you even care about baseball at all?