16 People Dead After Marine Plane Crash

So. So sad. Thoughts and prayers going out to the friends and families! Local officials said all 16 victims were onboard the military KC-130 aircraft when it crashed in rural Mississippi There were no survivors.

JUST IN: Authorities in Mississippi confirm there are fatalities after Marine Corps plane crashes in LeFlore County. https://t.co/FweKGBt4T1 pic.twitter.com/cKiixuGAEh — ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2017

Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017