16 People Dead After Marine Plane Crash

So. So sad. Thoughts and prayers going out to the friends and families! Local officials said all 16 victims were onboard the military KC-130 aircraft when it crashed in rural Mississippi There were no survivors.
JUST IN: Authorities in Mississippi confirm there are fatalities after Marine Corps plane crashes in LeFlore County. https://t.co/FweKGBt4T1 pic.twitter.com/cKiixuGAEh
— ABC News (@ABC) July 11, 2017
Marine Plane crash in Mississippi is heartbreaking. Melania and I send our deepest condolences to all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017
A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017
Please keep the families of our 16 fallen service members in your thoughts and prayers.@MarForRes release: https://t.co/Kzd0JA0hMF pic.twitter.com/DDdc6vD4CU
— Robert B. Neller (@GenRobertNeller) July 11, 2017