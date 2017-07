In honor of 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday, the company is offering customers a small free Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at participating stores.

But wait there’s more…July 12 kicks off Slurpee Week, where customers who buy seven Slurpees through 7-Eleven’s app will receive 11 coupons for free Slurpees. Slurpee Week ends July 18.

Free Slurpees have been offered annually on July 11 since 2002, when the store celebrated its 75th birthday.

I love a coke slurpee on a hot summer day! 🙂