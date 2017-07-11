Shania Twain Puts Unusual Motorcycle up for Sale

By Jackson Dodd

Shania Twain is looking to raise money for her foundation, Shania Kids Can.

The singer has listed several items for sale, including the one-of-a-kind, custom “Still the One” motorcycle she rode on stage during Still the One, her Las Vegas residency. The custom-built hog features a frame bent in the shape of a horse. The autographed motorcycle is being offered at $100,000.



Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Other one-of-a-kind items being offered are Twain’s “Man I Feel Like A Woman” outfit from Still the One, an autographed guitar, and a dinner with Twain and her husband, Fred.

Money raised through the sale of Twain’s items support her foundation, which helps children who suffer from economic, social, and personal hardships across North America.