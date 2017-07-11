Twitter Goes Nuts Over Pitbull’s Home Run Derby Outfit

July 11, 2017 7:57 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Home Run Derby, Marlins Park, Mr. 305, Pitbull

Pitbull performed during the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park last night and his choice of attire had Twitter users questioning what he was wearing. Mr.305 can rock but not necessarily the child sized jersey 🙂

Listen Live