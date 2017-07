Miami Dade Police charge man who requested AAA with killing worker sent to assist him.

According to reports, A 63-year-old man, Jesus Esquivel, fatally shot an employee of the 24-hour roadside assistance service AAA, because he was angry about how much time it took for the victim to get there, police said.

AAA Technician, Magdiel Hernandez, 38, of Pinecrest was pronounced dead on the scene.

Esquivel, faces a charge of second-degree murder.