Andy Roddick Threw Out Tennis Trophies

If you don’t recall Andy Roddick is a U.S. Open singles champion and later this summer, an inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He was a tennis superstar from about 2003-2012 when he retired but here’s something shocking to find out, he threw away all of his trophies, except for one.

Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker reveals to PEOPLE how upset she was coming home to find out they were gone.

“We have his US Open trophy,” Decker tells PEOPLE, but it’s currently on loan to the hall for a temporary exhibit. “But all his other trophies Andy threw away in the garbage.” “It was really upsetting,” Decker says of coming home to find his accolades gone. [He] decided that these don’t mean success to me, these don’t define me and I don’t really care to have these material things sitting around the house, so he threw them in the trash. I think he saved a few but they are not on display.”

I understand the trophy doesn’t define you but to throw them out is crazy, to me anyway. Do you think he will regret it down the road? I would imagine he may regret not being able to show his son his accomplishments when he grows up.