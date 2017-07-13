Song Lyrics You Have Been Singing Wrong

Do you have a song that you thought the lyrics said one thing but when you looked them up you found out you were singing them wrong? That was the question we asked this morning and it looks like we all have a song we do this with. Many of you thought David Lee Murphy’s ‘Dust on the Bottle’said, “Dust on the Bible.” Don’t feel bad we thought the same thing as well. Check out kissthisguy.com, it’s a website that archives misheard lyrics and continue to sing your lyrics with pride…lol.

Click on my Facebook post below to see other songs that people are singing wrong.