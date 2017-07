A New Zealand tourist in St. Maarten died as she tried to withstand the blast of a jet engine that was taking off right next to the beach.

The 57-year-old New Zealand woman vacationed on Maho Beach, adjacent to Juliana International Airport, when she was knocked off her feet by a plane’s powerful blast, according to a police report posted on the 721 news site.

A similar incident occurred back in 2012 and that accident was captured on camera. You can see the horrific video below…

http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_wpxli04z