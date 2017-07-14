A Man Gets Stuck In ATM Machine

A repairman in Texas got stuck in the back of an ATM vault room when the electronic lock he was trying to fix malfunctioned and trapped him inside. Since he did not have his cellphone he decided to write a note that read, “Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****.” The unidentified man decided to feed the note to people who were withdrawing money from the ATM through the recipes slot. Sources say most people thought it was a joke but eventually one person called the police.

Trapped Texas ATM repairman slips handwritten notes out of receipt slot pleading for help https://t.co/tv9uhgEMWj pic.twitter.com/wBObDKj4Rg — ABC News (@abcnews) July 14, 2017

