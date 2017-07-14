Brett Young Has An Awesome, Unique Anniversary Gift For Girlfriend

How about this for a cute little idea!?!

Brett spoke with Taste of Country about his relationship with his girlfriend of 5 years and something he’s done ever since their 1st anniversary.

“I wanted to do something like an anniversary thing every year, but the first year, I had no money. I was playing bars in southern California,” he recalls.

“I went and got matching sterling silver rings, and I just had our initials and the date we started dating engraved on the inside,” Young says.

“The next year I was doing a little better, so I got a little nicer ring. So it became the thing every year for our anniversary we got matching rings.”

