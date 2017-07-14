Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day 2017

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and here are some places you can score some free ice cream this weekend.

Baskin-Robbins: Free samples of the new Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza will be given out to all customers at Baskin-Robbins on Friday, July 14, rather than on National Ice Cream Day. If you download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app, though, you’ll get special offers for National Ice Cream Day and other days.

Carvel: Buy any size cup or cone on Sunday, and you’ll get a second one for free.

Dippin’ Dots: Free mini cups of ice cream will be given out in a two-hour window on Sunday. Check with your local Dippin’ Dots store to find out when.

McDonald’s: Customers who download the McDonald’s app get a coupon for a free vanilla ice cream cone on Sunday, no purchase required.