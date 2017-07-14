Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day 2017

July 14, 2017 11:49 AM By Dina B
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and here are some places you can score some free ice cream this weekend.

Baskin-Robbins: Free samples of the new Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza will be given out to all customers at Baskin-Robbins on Friday, July 14, rather than on National Ice Cream Day. If you download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app, though, you’ll get special offers for National Ice Cream Day and other days.

Carvel: Buy any size cup or cone on Sunday, and you’ll get a second one for free.

Dippin’ Dots: Free mini cups of ice cream will be given out in a two-hour window on Sunday. Check with your local Dippin’ Dots store to find out when.

McDonald’s: Customers who download the McDonald’s app get a coupon for a free vanilla ice cream cone on Sunday, no purchase required.

