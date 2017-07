KISS 99.9 and The Casino at Dania Beach is proud to present a new Rising Star Showcase featuring Brandon Lay at the Sunrise Bar inside the Casino at Dania Beach on Thursday, July 20th, at 7:30 p.m. The show is FREE to KISS listeners…Must be 21 to attend

The Sunrise Bar is located inside The Casino at Dania Beach located at 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Listen to SPEAKERS: http://strm.to/Speakers