Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100

Do people always tell you that you’re a know-it-all? Do you have a bunch of useless knowledge rattling around in your brain?

Well, your expertise in what’s going on in the world could help you land some cash in your pocket.

Starting Monday, July 17, all you need to do is compete against U-Turn Laverne in her daily “College of Hollywood Knowledge,” powered by Kendall Hyundai.

She’s tough to beat so you gotta put your thinking cap on.

If you triumph over U-Turn, you’ll receive $100 powered by Kendall Hyundai.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES