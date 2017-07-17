Kacey Musgraves Hits Up Dollywood for Bachelorette Party

Musgraves had "the most magical time EVER" at Dollywood to celebrate her upcoming nuptials. July 17, 2017 1:23 PM
By Abby Hassler

What could be better than fanny packs and bedazzled bandanas for a bachelorette party? Kacey Musgraves and a group of her bests girlfriends celebrated her upcoming nuptials by going to Dollywood this past weekend.

The singer and her friends rented a cabin in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, where they had customized fanny packs, personalized cookies, bedazzled bandanas and even air-brushed t-shirts.

Posting about the weekend on social media, it looks like Musgraves had a magical time with “the best women on Earth,” where she called the experience, “the most magical time EVER!” She even gave a shout out to Dolly Parton herself, saying she runs a “classy establishment.”

“fanny packs / fireworks / drinking games / dollywood / bedazzled bandanas / bubbles / cookies / candle making / rainbows / roller coasters [that nearly made me have a stroke] and the best women on Earth nestled in a cabin in the mountains celebrating me finding the love of my life,” Musgraves wrote.

Check out the post below.

