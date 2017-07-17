Newly Engaged Couple Get ‘Unanswered Prayer’ At Garth Brooks Show

Garth Brooks is such a cool guy and he continued to prove it this past weekend while performing in Oklahoma City. According to KFOR, a couple in the audience got engaged during his show. Garth saw what was going on so he stopped singing and offered to pay for the couple’s honeymoon but only under one condition…The couple must travel to Hawaii.
Aloha, of course they said yes:)

