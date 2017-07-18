Did Taylor Swift Hide In Suitcase To Avoid Paparazzi?

Taylor Swift has been doing a good job avoiding the paparazzi for the past few months, she has used disguises and other tricks to keep her life out of the tabloids. Well, yesterday a picture was posted of two guys carrying a suitcase out of her New York apartment and the internet went crazy speculating that she is inside the suitcase. The source that started the speculation has since retracted their story 🙂

A deeper investigation into whether Taylor Swift is hiding in that giant suitcase or not https://t.co/S7NpET1ifc pic.twitter.com/GbCKOzqVtl — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 17, 2017