Did Taylor Swift Hide In Suitcase To Avoid Paparazzi?

July 18, 2017 8:37 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: paparazzi, suitcase, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been doing a good job avoiding the paparazzi for the past few months, she has used disguises and other tricks to keep her life out of the tabloids. Well, yesterday a picture was posted of two guys carrying a suitcase out of her New York apartment and the internet went crazy speculating that she is inside the suitcase. The source that started the speculation has since retracted their story 🙂

