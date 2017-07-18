Family Adopts 18 Year Old And He Finally Has A Home

Talk about a summer to remember. : )

Carson Petersen… who has spent most of this life in the foster care system bouncing from house to house finally got adopted at 18 years old.

It is pretty rare for an 18 year old to be adopted. Usually they are just pushed out into the world.

Carson’s mom committed suicide when he was 3 years old and he’s been in the system ever since. Can you imagine?

“It really is a testament to the family that Carson, at age 18, would want to join it,” says Chad Williams, pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Fresno, the Petersens’ church. Around 25 members of the church filled the courtroom June 30 to cheer for Carson as his adoption was finalized.

“They never gave up on me,” Carson says of why he wanted the Petersens to be his family for life. “I put them through hell, and we just never gave up on each other.”

He felt like he wasn’t worth anything, so why try to strive?”

Carson is striving now.

Of his adoption, he says with a smile, “It was just awesome to be wanted.”

A friend Joyce Feldman who is founder of Big Children’s Foundation in Broward County…whose mission is to provide opportunity and hope for at risk youth including kids in and aging out of the foster care system as well as victims of abuse and human trafficking told me….

“Youth in foster care are twice as likely to develop PTSD as returning war veterans.”

