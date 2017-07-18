Golden Retriever Rescues Drowning Fawn

A golden retriever named Storm from Long Island is being called a hero after rescuing a drowning fawn. Storms owner Mark Freeley said, during a walk along the shoreline in Long Island his dog jumped into the water and started swimming after something. It wasn’t until Storm got closer to shore that Mark realized that his pup had a fawn in his mouth. Once Storm got the baby fawn on the shore line and gave it a few loving licks the baby deer began to breathe. The baby fawn was taken to a vet and is expected to make a full recovery.

WATCH: A golden retriever noticed that a fawn was drowning. He jumped in to save it. What a good boy. pic.twitter.com/EaP43wtXOo — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 17, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js