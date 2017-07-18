Golden Retriever Rescues Drowning Fawn

July 18, 2017 7:47 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: dog, fawn, golden retriever, Mark Freeley, rescue, storm

A golden retriever named Storm from Long Island is being called a hero after rescuing a drowning fawn. Storms owner Mark Freeley said, during a walk along the shoreline in Long Island his dog jumped into the water and started swimming after something. It wasn’t until Storm got closer to shore that Mark realized that his pup had a fawn in his mouth. Once Storm got the baby fawn on the shore line and gave it a few loving licks the baby deer began to breathe. The baby fawn was taken to a vet and is expected to make a full recovery.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tequila Bay Music Festival Tix
Corona Light Find Your Beach

Listen Live