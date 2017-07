Jeff Goldblum turns out didn’t have as much to worry about as we thought in the Jurassic Park movies. A new study came out showing that a T.Rex could only walk and if it did decide to run could only go about 12mph, only problem is it could not run because the top of the T.Rex was so big it would cause its legs to break!

So if you ever encounter a T.Rex in the wild you will be safe if you just run!