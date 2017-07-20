“Game Of Thrones” Creators Announce New HBO Series

The guys behind the popular hit HBO series Game Of Thrones are taking on a new show. David Benioff and Dan Weiss announced a new HBO series called Confederate. According to HBO the new drama will focus on an alternate reality where the Confederacy won the American Civil War and seceded from the Union, creating a new nation where slavery remaines legal, leading to the Third American Civil War. Production on Confederate will begin after the final season of Game of Thrones and could air in 2018 or 2019.

