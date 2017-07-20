O.J Simpson Parole Hearing Is Scheduled For Today

July 20, 2017 8:30 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: O.J. Simpson, Parole, robbery

A parole hearing for O.J. Simpson will take place today at 1 p.m. ET from Nevada.
O.J has been in jail since December of 2008 after he was sentenced to serve between 9 and 33 years for his part in an armed robbery. The armed robbery took place when him and a group of friends burst into a Las Vegas hotel room and took sports memorabilia, which he claimed belonged to him back. He was convicted of conspiracy, burglary with use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, assault and coercion, all with use of a deadly weapon.

ESPN will air the hearing at 1pm.

