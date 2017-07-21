Keith Urban Wants To Make You A Star

Yep … Keith wants to make you a star.

Keith Urban is one of the artists that is participating in a YouTube series called “The Best Cover Ever.” If you’ve always wanted a to have a career as a singer… submit your best version of “Somewhere in My Car” to … TheBestCoverEver.Com . The person who has the best cover will perform it with Keith Urban.

Keith said…..

“The Internet is the ultimate vehicle for creative discovery. It connects people, lets their talents be heard and sometimes produces stars. I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens – to hearing how people interpret my songs – and, fingers crossed, to find a killer duet partner.”

Don’t be shy! Do it! Let’s get a hometown winner. : ) – Darlene Evans