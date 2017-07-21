Scotty McCreery Cited for Accidentally Carrying Loaded Gun Through Airport

Scotty McCreery has been cited for trying to carry a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, PEOPLE confirms.

On July 13, Scotty arrived at the airport after a day at the firing range and forgot to remove the loaded weapon – a black, 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun – from his backpack, The News & Observer reports. They also saw McCreery’s two boxes of ammo that contained 63 bullets.

Side note, Scotty, does have a permit to carry a concealed handgun. He was cited for a misdemeanor violation for trying to carry the firearm through an airport checkpoint and board a plane with it, according to authorities.

It was a mistake but lesson learned Scotty! 🙂