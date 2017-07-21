Scotty McCreery Cited for Accidentally Carrying Loaded Gun Through Airport

July 21, 2017 7:50 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: American Idol, cited, concealed weapon, firearm, handgun, idol, misdemeanor, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Scotty McCreery, season 10, security checkpoint, TSA, violation
(Photo Dina B.)

Scotty McCreery has been cited for trying to carry a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, PEOPLE confirms.

On July 13, Scotty arrived at the airport after a day at the firing range and forgot to remove the loaded weapon – a black, 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun – from his backpack, The News & Observer reports. They also saw McCreery’s two boxes of ammo that contained 63 bullets.

Side note, Scotty, does have a permit to carry a concealed handgun. He was cited for a misdemeanor violation for trying to carry the firearm through an airport checkpoint and board a plane with it, according to authorities. 

It was a mistake but lesson learned Scotty! 🙂 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tequila Bay Music Festival Tix
Corona Light Find Your Beach

Listen Live