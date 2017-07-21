The Lay’s 2017 Do Us A Flavor Finalist Are Announced

July 21, 2017 7:40 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Chips, Crispy Tacos, Everything Bagel, Flavor, Fried Green Tomatoes, Lay's
Bags of Lay's chips. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Lay’s 2017 Do Us A Flavor competition is coming to an end and the 3 finalist have been announced: Everything Bagel, Crispy Tacos and Fried Green Tomatoes. The 3 finalists will have their flavors voted on  and the winner will walk away with 1 million dollars. Voting starts July 24th and ends October 8th, so go vote at lays.com or on social media with the hashtag #SweepstakesEntry and your choice of chip #VoteEverythingBagel, #VoteFriedGreenTomato, or #VoteCrispyTaco.

