The Lay’s 2017 Do Us A Flavor Finalist Are Announced

The Lay’s 2017 Do Us A Flavor competition is coming to an end and the 3 finalist have been announced: Everything Bagel, Crispy Tacos and Fried Green Tomatoes. The 3 finalists will have their flavors voted on and the winner will walk away with 1 million dollars. Voting starts July 24th and ends October 8th, so go vote at lays.com or on social media with the hashtag #SweepstakesEntry and your choice of chip #VoteEverythingBagel, #VoteFriedGreenTomato, or #VoteCrispyTaco.