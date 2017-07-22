John Heard aka Dad from Home Alone Movies Dead at 72

John Heard, the beloved star of several huge 80s and 90s movies, has died Friday in Palo Alto, CA.

According to TMZ, Heard was found dead in a hotel by the maid service and they are investigating but the cause of death is unclear at this time. Heard’s rep, revealed he underwent “minor back surgery” Wednesday and was staying at the hotel while he recovered.

Heard’s most famous role of course was playing Peter McCallister in Home Alone but he also starred in BIG, Beaches and Pelican Brief just to a name a few.

The saying stands as “Christmas in July” so I think I’ll watch Home Alone tonight for him.

RIP