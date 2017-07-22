John Heard aka Dad from Home Alone Movies Dead at 72

July 22, 2017 10:56 AM By Dina B
Filed Under: actor, Beaches, Big, Breaking news, dead, Gladiator, Home Alone, Home Alone Dad, John Heard, Pelican Brief, Peter McCallister, RIP
(Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

John Heard, the beloved star of several huge 80s and 90s movies, has died Friday in Palo Alto, CA.

According to TMZ, Heard was found dead in a hotel by the maid service and they are investigating but the cause of death is unclear at this time. Heard’s rep, revealed he underwent “minor back surgery” Wednesday and was staying at the hotel while he recovered.

Heard’s most famous role of course was playing Peter McCallister in Home Alone but he also starred in BIG, Beaches and Pelican Brief just to a name a few.

The saying stands as “Christmas in July” so I think I’ll watch Home Alone tonight for him. 

RIP 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tequila Bay Music Festival Tix
Corona Light Find Your Beach

Listen Live