A Gator Is Captured While Swimming Near South Beach Jetty

July 24, 2017 7:42 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Beach goers in South Beach got quite the scare on Sunday when they spotted a gator swimming in the waters at South Point Park. Yes, an alligator was swimming in slat water, it turns out they can tolerate saltwater for brief periods of time. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with Miami Beach police were able to rescue the gator before anyone was hurt.

