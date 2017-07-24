A Gator Is Captured While Swimming Near South Beach Jetty

Beach goers in South Beach got quite the scare on Sunday when they spotted a gator swimming in the waters at South Point Park. Yes, an alligator was swimming in slat water, it turns out they can tolerate saltwater for brief periods of time. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with Miami Beach police were able to rescue the gator before anyone was hurt.

Check out more details from CBS 4 here.

MBPD and @MyFWC always ready for the job. This 🐊 lost its way and was struggling near the S. Pointe jetty. Safely caught no injuries. pic.twitter.com/PpgzdulhzY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js