Darius Rucker To Host GOLF Show

If you don’t know by now, I’m a HUGE golf nut. I love the sport. I play it on a weekly basis and have a lot of good friends and relationships in the industry.

Here…this is me golfing.

Now, don’t tell anyone but I listen to PGA Tour Radio on Sirius XM ALL OF THE TIME. So naturally, when the worlds of country music and golf combine, I’m gonna be there with my hands up like “HELL YEAH!”. That’s exactly what’s going on here because DARIUS RUCKER is going to host a monthly GOLF show!

Rucker says. “I want to do a show where I can talk about music, movies they love, humanize the guys, and also talk the game.”

The show debuts on Wednesday, July 26th at 3p.