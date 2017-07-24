Glen Campbell Premieres ‘Adiós’ Video

By Abby Hassler

The music video for Glen Campbell’s bitter-sweet track “Adiós” premieres today (July 24) via CMT, where it will air repeatedly throughout the day.

Directed by Peter Zavadil, the video features old videos and photos of the country legend interspersed between the story of his guitar from its first to last note. Campbell’s daughter Ashley Campbell hands off the guitar in Nashville, while his grandson Jeremy Olson gives the guitar an emotional send off in the end.

“In my view, ‘Adios’ is Glen’s farewell to the spotlight. I wanted the music video to reflect those sentiments,” Zavadil explained. “The guitar is a symbol of Glen’s legacy … a ‘spiritual baton’ as it were, carried on by all those influenced by his music, beginning with one of his daughters and ending with one of his grandsons. The fact that no one will ever hold a match to Glen’s skill on the guitar is memorialized by giving his guitar a proper ‘Viking Funeral’ on the California coast. The project truly was an honor and an adventure.”

Ashley sings backing vocals and plays the banjo throughout the album. She remarked that her father’s music has “touched so many people’s lives” and hopes that the video will “resonate with a lot of people.”

“Music moves through us all in different ways, lighting a fire in each of us,” she continued. “That fire will always be burning as music keeps moving and as each of us continues to pass the torch.”

The cut is the title track to Campbell’s farewell album. The iconic country singer, who turned 81 in April, is in the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Watch “Adiós” below.